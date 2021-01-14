Alabama's Jordan Bruner out indefinitely with knee injury Kentucky's Davion Mintz (10) looks for help while defended by Alabama's John Petty Jr. (23) and Jordan Bruner, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) -- Alabama forward Jordan Bruner is out indefinitely with a right knee injury.

The school says Bruner sustained a meniscus injury in Tuesday night's win over Kentucky. Bruner underwent a procedure Wednesday morning performed by Dr. Lyle Cain of Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham.

Alabama said there was no specific timetable for Bruner's return but he is expected to make a full recovery and play again this season.

Bruner is averaging 7.8 points and 5.9 rebounds. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound graduate transfer from Yale leads the team in blocks (16) and steals (20).

The Crimson Tide has won its first five Southeastern Conference games and six in a row overall.

