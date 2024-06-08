Alabama's Doris Lemngole wins 3000-meter steeplechase national championship, breaks college record

An Alabama track and field athlete made history on Saturday.

Crimson Tide athlete Doris Lemngole won the 3000-meter steeplechase national championship on Saturday, breaking the NCAA collegiate record, meet record and school record in the process with her 9:15.24 time.

The previous record was set by BYU's Courtney Wayment, who set the previous mark of 9:16.00 in 2022.

"I didn't expect (to break the record)," Lemngole told FloTrack after the event. "My goal was to run under 9:20 and I'm so happy to break the collegiate record."

Lemngole, a freshman from West Pokot County, Kenya, was also the 2023 national championship runner-up in the NCAA cross country championships, and certainly made her mark in her first season in Tuscaloosa.

Saturday marks the final day of the four-day NCAA track and field championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Alabama currently ranks 11th among all teams at the event, with 18 points, 10 of which came from Lemngole's win.

Lemngole's previous best in the event was a 9:22.31, which she shattered with her performance on Saturday.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama's Doris Lemngole wins 3000-meter steeplechase national championship