Alabama's DeVonta Smith to Auburn's Cam Newton: 'It ain't ever gonna be y'alls time'

Despite playing for Iron Bowl rival programs, former Alabama football receiver DeVonta Smith appeared on former Auburn quarterback Cam Newton's podcast recently.

Naturally, the Crimson Tide and Tigers products conversated about the two programs' rivalry, sparking a funny exchange between the two Heisman Trophy winners.

"Speaking of Alabama, I think it's our (Auburn's) time now," Newton said on "4th & 1 with Cam Newton."

"Nah," Smith responded. "It ain't ever gonna be y'all's time."

Newton was referencing Alabama's new era, with Nick Saban retired and former Washington coach Kalen DeBoer taking over.

"He is probably something that we've never seen, or will ever seen in our lifetime," Newton said of Saban, who six national championships at Alabama. "A person that you have just the utmost respect for.

"And I'm gonna tell you who really put me on Saban, because I ain't too much about him. (Former Alabama receiver) Julio (Jones). Julio was like, 'Saban is just an accountability type of guy. If you run away from it, you're not gonna like him. If you lean into it, and you stand on business, he's gonna be your type of coach."

REQUIRED READING: Miss Terry's letter to Alabama football fans after Nick Saban's retirement, in her words

Newton, who won the 2011 National Championship and 2010 Heisman Trophy in his lone season at Auburn, last appeared in the NFL in 2021 with the Carolina Panthers. An 11-year NFL veteran, Newton's best season came in 2015 when he led the Panthers to the Super Bowl and won NFL MVP.

Smith, who also won a Heisman in 2020, is entering his fourth NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles after being selected 10th overall in 2021. He and former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts were key catalysts to the Eagles' Super bowl run in 2022. Smith has recorded back-to-back seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

DeVonta Smith college stats

Career: 235 receptions for 3,965 yards with 46 touchdowns

2017: 8 receptions for 160 yards with 3 touchdowns

2018: 42 receptions for 693 yards with 6 touchdowns

2019: 68 receptions for 1,256 yards with 14 touchdowns

2020: 117 receptions for 1,856 yards with 23 touchdowns

Cam Newton college stats

2010 (Auburn): 185 of 280 passing (66.1%) for 2,854 yards with 30 touchdowns to 7 interceptions; 264 rushes for 1,473 yards with 20 touchdowns

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: DeVonta Smith says to Cam Newton: 'It ain't ever gonna be y'alls time'