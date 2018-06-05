Alabama's Collin Sexton thinks NBA team will 'for sure' draft LiAngelo Ball

The debate is still out on LiAngelo Ball, Lonzo Ball’s 19-year-old younger brother.

Many don’t think that LiAngelo, who played professionally in Lithuania after leaving UCLA last fall following a shoplifting incident in China, is good enough to make it on a G League team, let alone a NBA team. Most analysts — including ESPN’s Jonathan Givony — don’t even have LiAngelo among their top-100 players in the 2018 draft class.

He has landed multiple workouts with NBA teams recently, having worked out with the Los Angeles Lakers last week. He’s scheduled to workout with the Golden State Warriors next week, too.

While many are doubting the middle Ball brother, Alabama point guard Collin Sexton — who many see as a top-10 pick in the 2018 NBA draft later this month — said on Monday that he expects LiAngelo will hear his name called at the NBA draft later this month.

“He’s a good player,” Sexton told TMZ Sports. “He can shoot it. He can shoot it real good. He’ll wind up at a team for sure.

“He’s good. He’s good.”

LiAngelo played just for just 16 minutes in one game for the Bruins before he left the school in December. He played in 14 games in the Lithuanian Basketball League with his younger brother, LaMelo, where he averaged 12.6 points and 2.9 rebounds per contest.

