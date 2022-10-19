What Alabama's Byron Young told Jeremiah Crawford after Volunteers OL threw up, played on

Alabama football defensive lineman Byron Young doesn't remember what he was discussing with Tennessee offensive lineman Jeremiah Crawford, but Young certainly didn't forget what happened next on Saturday.

The Vols were in the huddle when Crawford turned away. While the Crimson Tide was lined up, watching and waiting, Crawford turned and puked.

Young was about five yards away from Crawford. Once the Tennessee offensive lineman was finished tossing his cookies, he looked right at Young and nodded.

Then the Vols walked up and ran a play. Talk about a puke and rally.

Young looked to the sideline. They had been talking pre-vomit, so Young decided to share his thoughts with Crawford.

"I just told him he was nasty," Young said.

WARNING: You might not want to watch.

Tennessee LT Jeremiah Crawford projectile vomits in Alabama’s direction, then nods his head like: What. pic.twitter.com/Z2KGtf3Swz — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) October 15, 2022

No. 6 Alabama went on to lose the game to No. 3 Tennessee 52-49 on a field goal from Chase McGrath as time expired.

Next up, the Crimson Tide (6-1, 3-1 SEC) will face No. 24 Mississippi State (5-2, 2-2) on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN) in a homecoming game.

Young had a clear view of Crawford losing his lunch, but another Tennessee teammate, Javontez Spraggins, said this week that he didn't know it happened until after the game.

"I seen it on Twitter," Spraggins told Knoxville reporters. "It’s crazy man. The man threw up mid-play and nodded his head like, ‘I’m still here.’ That was crazy to me. That just let me know what type of O-line we’ve got."

