Alabama's Bryce Young won't throw at NFL combine, but three other top QBs will, reports say

At least three of the top quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL draft will participate in workouts during the NFL scouting combine this week in Indianapolis.

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis will throw at the combine, while Alabama’s Bryce Young will throw at his pro day on March 23, according to both ESPN and NFL.com.

For now, set your calendars for Saturday afternoon as Stroud, Richardson and Levis will show NFL teams and fans why they should be taken during the 2023 NFL draft.

Young and Stroud are considered the top two quarterbacks in the upcoming draft class, while Richardson is climbing up the draft boards and Levis is also considered a first-round prospect.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) carries away the MVP trophy after throwing five touchdown passes during the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome.

NFL.com reports Young “is long past” his AC joint injury from the 2022 season, and he will only interview with teams at the combine.

Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, threw for 3,328 yards, 32 touchdowns and five interceptions at Alabama during his junior season last year.

Stroud finished second in the nation with 41 passing touchdowns, adding 3,688 yards and six interceptions during his final season at Ohio State.

Richardson – who completed his redshirt sophomore season with Florida and threw for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions – will also participate in drills during the combine, according to NFL.com.

Levis threw for 2,406 yards and 19 touchdowns with 10 interceptions last season, ending his college career with a 17-7 record as a starter at Kentucky.

All four players could potentially be Top 10-15 picks during the 2023 NFL draft, which begins on April 27 in Kansas City, Missouri.

