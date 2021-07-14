Alabama WR target opens up recruitment

As we patiently wait for the start of the football season, there is one item that helps us all keep our sanity: recruiting.

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any program, and a school’s status with a young kid can change at a moment’s notice. Just take Alabama wide receiver target Kobe Prentice for example. The Calera, Ala. native de-committed from Maryland late Tuesday afternoon, opening his recruitment back up in the process.

Prentice made that announcement via his Twitter account.

Back on July 1, Prentice announced that Alabama had officially offered him. This coming just a couple of days after the speedy offensive playmaker committed to Maryland.

That latest offer might have something to do with his recent decision.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound wide-out displays top-level speed. Aside from football, Prentice also participates in track. Placing sixth in the AHSAA 100-meter dash as a junior.

Obviously, a lot can change over time, but it looks like Alabama may now be the team to beat when it comes to securing a pledge from Prentice.

According to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, Prentice is rated as the nation’s No. 848 overall prospect and No. 117 wide receiver. Expect those rankings to change as more people learn about the talent he brings to the table.

Stay tuned for more recruiting updates from Roll Tide Wire!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion.