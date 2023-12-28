Alabama WR says team 'not allowed' to watch individual film because of U-M sign stealing

LOS ANGELES − Alabama coaches have instructed players to change their film habits ahead of the team's Rose Bowl matchup with Michigan football as a response to its sign-stealing scandal.

Wide receiver Isaiah Bond, one of a handful of Tide offensive players made available Thursday morning as part of Alabama's (12-1, 10-0 SEC) media availability, told the Free Press the coaching staff informed the players Michigan (13-0, 10-0 Big Ten) was allegedly poaching information off of the team's 'catapult'; a software system used to track various performance-based analytics such as sprint distance, top speed, and power.

"I guess they were taking times from, but they made it down anyways for the playoffs," Bond said. "I mean, when we get on the field, they're going to have to play us anyways, so all that sign stealing won't help."

To ensure security, Bond said the team has only watched film as a group, not as individuals or in specific position groups, and went as far as to say the players are "not allowed to" do so on their own.

"We was able to watch film as a team, but like personally we can't watch film because I don't know, some reason Michigan stealing signs," Bond continued. "Our coaches told us that probably like a week ago, right before we left to come here."

Of course, this is the latest development in a scandal that has followed the Wolverines since it surfaced more than two months ago.

Former recruiting staffer Connor Stalions was determined to be the mastermind of a scheme that allegedly saw him forward tickets to associates, who would then film the sidelines of future opponents to send back to him in order to decode the signals and gain an advantage.

He was placed on paid leave and then resigned, but that wasn't the only fallout. Linebackers coach Chris Partridge was fired after he told players not to speak to investigators about the situation and then coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended for three games by the Big Ten for violating the league's sportsmanship policy.

The only available Tide staffer available Thursday morning to confirm Bond's claim was offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. The former Notre Dame quarterback is in his first season in Tuscaloosa and neither confirmed nor denied what the team's standout wide receiver had recently proclaimed.

"I understand the question and I respect it, but I'm not putting my focus into that," Rees said. "I'm just trying to give our players the best chance to have success."

One of those players, running back Jase McClellan, missed the SEC Championship game against Georgia after he sustained a foot injury against Auburn one week prior. Nick Saban said Wednesday at Disneyland the expectation was for his running back to play.

With McClellan available to speak to the media Thursday, that would seem to match up with what Saban said. When speaking with the media, he doubled down on what his teammate said.

"Just being more secure with it," McClellan said. "Somebody got information, you never know. So we just send it to one computer that the coaches have, so that's how we watch."

Film is always an important study tool, but it's perhaps heightened during this time of year when there are four weeks to prepare for the opposition. While neither team wants to get too tired too soon, one way to get repetitions in is to watch film and do mental work.

However this time, Alabama players have been told they can only watch film at the team facility, or together at the team hotel.

"I think two weeks ago, they came up and told us 'we're going to watch as a whole' unit, we weren't going to get individual film," McClellan said. "So that's when we made the change, instead of individual groups, running back groups."

Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe, one of the main reasons Alabama has made it to this point, said Thursday he's waited for this moment all year long and he's preparing all the same.

"The biggest thing is to try and be the most prepared for situations in the game," Milroe said. "I'm watching film as much as possible. So I can't really speak on that, but for me, I've been preparing as much as possible."

