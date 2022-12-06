Alabama WR JoJo Earle enters NCAA transfer portal

Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.

Earle joined the Crimson Tide as a 4-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle. He is originally from Texas and held offers from other prominent programs such as LSU, Georgia, Michigan, USC and others.

In his true freshman season, Earle saw a respectable amount of playing time. He appeared in 10 games and he reeled in 12 receptions for 148 yards. In 2022, he played in eight games and recorded 12 receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

A once-promising star on the rise in Tuscaloosa that had been compared to the likes of Jaylen Waddle will likely be continuing his collegiate career elsewhere.

No reason as to why he entered the portal has been made public.

