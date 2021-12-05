Alabama WR John Metchie III out for College Football Playoff with ACL injury

Alabama will enter the College Football Playoff without one of its biggest weapons.

Head coach Nick Saban confirmed Sunday that wide receiver John Metchie III sustained an ACL injury and will be out for the top-ranked Crimson Tide's semifinal game against Cincinnati on Dec. 31, per AL.com's Michael Casagrande.

John Metchie “has an ACL” and will be out, Nick Saban said. — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) December 5, 2021

Metchie had exited Saturday's SEC championship game after a clear non-contact injury. Covered by Georgia's William Poole, Metchie immediately fell to the ground after his leg awkwardly twisted on a cut. Metchie was later seen walking gingerly to the locker room, then cheering on his teammates on the sideline.

Alabama ended up beating Georgia 41-24 to capture the SEC championship and keep their season going into the College Football Playoff, but it appears Metchie's year has come to an end.

John Metchie walked off the field after going down on this play pic.twitter.com/7PJGq1wqBC — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 4, 2021

With six catches for 97 yards and a touchdown on Saturday, Metchie had increased his season totals to 96 catches for 1,142 and eight touchdowns. The first mark led all Alabama receivers, while the other two ranked behind only breakout receiver Jameson Williams.

Metchie was considered a potential early round prospect for the 2021 NFL draft, but a serious ACL injury would obviously dampen his stock and increase the chance he returns for a senior season.