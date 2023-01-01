Alabama WR Jermaine Burton: Making contact with Tennessee fan storming field was 'mistake'

NEW ORLEANS -- Alabama football wide receiver Jermaine Burton, speaking publicly for the first time about an incident in which he made contact with a female Tennessee fan during the storming of Neyland Stadium in October, called his actions a mistake.

As Burton exited the field after the Volunteers' 52-49 upset victory, a female Tennessee fan crossed his path and moved to her left to avoid Burton, who reached out with his right hand and made contact with her head. The incident was captured on video, which the woman subsequently posted to social media.

Alabama coach Nick Saban later called it a disciplinary issue, although it was never made clear what discipline was rendered. Burton was not suspended and played in the Crimson Tide's next game against Texas A&M.

"That whole situation, it was a mistake. I can't hold that against myself forever," Burton said Saturday after Alabama's 45-20 win against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. "... But a mistake is a mistake. You move past it. I'm not going to let situation frame me as a person or shape me as a person because I know who I am, and my team knows who I am."

The woman never indicated she was injured, and no criminal complaint was filed.

Burton, a junior, caught three passes for 87 yards and a touchdown against the Wildcats on Saturday, and finished the season with 33 catches for 540 yards and six scores. He confirmed Saturday that he'll return to Alabama next year, and will be the Crimson Tide's most experienced wide receiver.

Alabama had to exit two fields that were stormed by home fans this season, following its loss to Tennessee and its loss to LSU. The Southeastern Conference policy on field storming levies a $50,000 fine against the host school, and the fine gets progressively stiffer ($100,000 and $250,000) for second and third offenses. The league could consider other options this offseason.

"It can be hostile in a lot of situations," Burton said. "The (SEC) can do whatever they can, but it's not safe for a lot of people."

