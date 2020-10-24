Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle suffers season-ending ankle injury on opening kickoff vs. Tennessee

Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was taken directly to the locker room after he suffered a right ankle injury while returning the opening kickoff in Saturday’s game vs. Tennessee.

Once the game got to halftime, Alabama head coach Nick Saban told CBS that the injury will keep Waddle out for the rest of the season season.

Waddle was running toward the sideline when his right foot got trapped as he was being tackled. His right ankle then turned awkwardly.

This is how Waddle was injured on the kickoff return. You can see his right ankle get trapped as he was tackled.



Hopefully it’s not serious. pic.twitter.com/bYcN0ZaLpd — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) October 24, 2020

Waddle crawled to the Alabama sideline after the injury and couldn’t put any weight on his right leg after the play. He was helped toward the locker room by two staffers and then was shown on CBS sitting up on the back of a cart. Waddle was in significant pain and was smacking the cart in frustration.

The CBS broadcast later showed Waddle being loaded into an ambulance to presumably go to a nearby hospital. His right ankle appeared to be in a cast.

oh man, Waddle’s right ankle appears to be in a cast. pic.twitter.com/MTPNWHZAxx — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) October 24, 2020

Waddle, an All-American as a returner in 2019, is one of the most dynamic playmakers in college football. The wide receiver has 25 catches for 557 yards and four TDs this season as Alabama’s passing offense has been the best in the country. Waddle and DeVonta Smith form the best combination of receivers in college football.

This post will be updated with more information.

Jaylen Waddle is averaging over 22 yards a catch in 2020. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) More

More from Yahoo Sports: