Alabama WR Javon Baker enters NCAA transfer portal

With the official arrival of the college football offseason comes players entering the NCAA transfer portal. Numerous Crimson Tide players have already announced their intentions to transfer from the program, and now a wide receiver has thrown his name into the mix.

Rising junior wide receiver Javon Baker announced via Twitter that he will be transferring.

Baker, through two seasons, reeled in nine receptions for 116 yards and a single touchdown.

The Georgia native wide receiver was a four-star recruit in the 2020 class. He chose Alabama over other high-profile programs that extended offers, such as Auburn, Florida, Ohio State and others.

Thank you @AlabamaFTBL For everything I’m a ryde out forever❤️🖤🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/3oVBOpEKdB — 5 (@javondbaker7) January 14, 2022

