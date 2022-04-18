Alabama WR Jameson Williams is Texans QB Davis Mills’ ticket to the next level

The Houston Texans need help everywhere

It’s a statement that’s been repeated time and time again this draft season and a true one. There isn’t a spot on the depth chart that isn’t up for date beyond Laremy Tunsil starting at left tackle and Brandin Cooks occupying the top spot for the receiver group.

Luckily, with two first round picks, the Texans are in a position to improve rather imminently in two weeks. The question just comes down to where the supplement the help with seemingly infinite choices that would result in an improved roster.

With the 13th overall selection, there’s a ton of debate. If Houston chooses to go defense with the third overall pick, it’s possible they choose to fortify the offensive line with a Charles Cross or Zion Johnson type player. If Houston went offense with their first pick, maybe they go for an edge rusher like Jermaine Johnson or George Karlaftis. It’s also possible an elite defensive back such as Derek Stingley or Kyle Hamilton could fall into the Texans’ lap.

One option that is discussed, but often ridiculed with the other needs of the team, is using the selection on a wide receiver. A position that was traditionally more of an “icing” on offenses, perimeter weapons have become a necessity in today’s NFL.

The Texans are in an interesting position at wide receiver. Brandin Cooks is coming off a second consecutive 1,000-yard season and flashed great chemistry with quarterback Davis Mills. He was appropriately rewarded for that recently with a two-year $30M extension. After Cooks the depth chart is thin. The team hopes to see second year receiver Nico Collins take a big step forward and DaeSean Hamilton has been brought in from Denver with the hope he could perform better in a larger role than he ever saw with the Broncos.

Brandin Cooks is only 28 and has 6 1,000-yard seasons, at least 1,000-yards in a season for 4 different teams, has been traded 3 times and signed 2 extensions (plus a renegotiated deal). A really good player with a fascinating career already. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 7, 2022

However, like veteran Chris Conley, neither Collins or Hamilton are much of a proven commodity in the league. As Davis Mills teeters on the balance of either proving himself as the franchise quarterback or being castoff after 2022, it may be prudent for Houston to consider a receiver in the first round.

There’s one player in particular that would seemingly fit perfectly with Houston’s current cast and also have the ability to elevate the offense as a whole — Alabama WR Jameson Williams.

Williams stock has been a difficult one to evaluate this past season. He caught 79 balls for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns before an unfortunate ACL tear during the College Football Playoff on Jan. 10. The gravity of an ACL tear combined with the late-season nature of his injury has muddled the stock of arguably the most explosive player in college football last season.

Ultimately, the tape spells out a much clearer picture. Williams could transform the Texans offense.

Jameson Williams is WR__ in the NFL Draft? pic.twitter.com/i02XIgmJNw — PFF (@PFF) April 10, 2022

Williams has the type of game breaking speed that would generate easy plays for the offense. His 30, 40 and 50-yard gains are the type of easy yardage that generates quick scoring drives. With points at an all time premium, fast non-scripted touchdowns can be the difference between winning and losing. Williams is immediately the Texans’ second best playmaker behind Cooks and would have the ability to develop into the 1A as he adapts to the NFL game.

Even without the ball, his impact would be felt. Williams presence and speed on the field would force safeties to adjust coverage accordingly. This should shift coverage away from Brandin Cooks and create more one-on-one opportunities for big body wideouts like Nico Collins. In the run game, safeties will have to think twice before committing to attacking downhill.

If Cooks is the do-it-all guy and Collins hopefully emerges as the contested catch receiver, Williams would be the receiver who makes life easier for them. Akin to Will Fuller being drafted for the purpose of moving coverage away from peak DeAndre Hopkins.

I’m not a fan of Houston using a 1st round pick at receiver. However, if they do… Jameson Williams is probably the guy I think would pair best with what they have. Game breaking speed for easy scoring drives, moves safeties back, and the Texans have time to not rush recovery — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) April 16, 2022

Offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton has preached about the importance of a rhythm offense where Mills’ footwork and decision making is keyed in. Williams would create more offensive clarity on those reads and more winning matchups for the entire receiving group. In short, potentially unlocking the full potential of how well Mills reads the field.

Finally, Houston is the perfect situation for Williams. He could line up at the X, Y, or Z receiver positions due to the versatility of Cooks. The team has publicly preached that they have a long rebuilding timeline ahead and there would be no pressure to accelerate his return from the ACL injury.

The Texans could be a perfect fit both on and off the field.

Drafting a receiver in the first round may be against conventional wisdom. However, Williams’ unique playmaking ability and speed could force Nick Caserio to reconsider if he truly plans to give Mills the opportunity to become the franchise quarterback everyone wants him to be.

