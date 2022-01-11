Alabama WR Jameson Williams suffered torn ACL in national title game

Alabama's Jameson Williams, the projected top WR in the 2022 NFL Draft, tore his ACL last night vs. Georgia, per sources. Doctors believe that, after surgery within the next 10 days, Williams will retain his sub 4.3 speed, and they expect a full recovery. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2022

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams suffered a torn ACL in Monday night’s loss to Georgia in the National Championship Game, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Williams was injured in the first half, and had to be helped off the field.

One of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2022 NFL draft class, Williams’ injury could impact his draft stock, and might impact his decision to declare early for the draft as an underclassman.

