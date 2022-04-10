Alabama WR Jameson Williams is projected to still go high, but Cowboys should be prepared

Everyone is familiar with the expression “speed kills” but rarely does one find a prospect with true game-changing speed and playmaking ability. Alabama’s Jameson Williams is the definition of speed and explosiveness at the position it can matter most, wide receiver. The Ohio State transfer stepped into the Crimson Tide offense and immediately became the team’s most productive target. Williams was a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award and finished the season with 79 receptions, 1572 yards, 15 touchdowns and averaged 19.9 yards per catch.

Jameson had the type of speed that can open up any offense and with the increased emphasis on creating explosive plays, his game fits like a puzzle piece in today’s NFL and potentially for the Dallas Cowboys. Williams tore his ACL on January 10th in the National Championship game and did not work out at the Scouting Combine, however, Williams states he is ahead of schedule in his return.

“I was hearing five to seven months, but I’m hearing I’m ahead of schedule,” Williams said in mid-March. “I’m six weeks out of surgery right now. I’ve been walking without the brace for two weeks, without the crutch for three weeks. Hopefully things keep going on this track, and I’ll be back as soon as possible.”

Measurables and Statistics

2022 NFL Draft: Could WR Jameson Williams Push For Round 1?

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 179

Hometown: St. Louis, Missouri

High School: Cardinal Ritter Prep College

Transfer from Ohio St.

Career Statistics:

2021: 79 receptions, 1572 yards, 15 touchdowns, 19.9 ypc

2020: 9 receptions, 154 yards, 2 touchdowns, 17.1 ypc

2019: 6 receptions, 112 yards. 1 touchdown, 18.7 ypc

Career Accomplishments:

Biletnikoff Award Finalist

Led Division 1 wideouts with four touchdown receptions of 70 yards or more. Which also set the school record at Alabama.

Third All-Time in Alabama school history in receiving yardage for a single season.

15 receiving touchdowns ranked 1st in the SEC and third nationally.

First Team AP All-American.

All-SEC First Team honors.

SEC Co-Special Teams player of the year, voted by coaches.

Scouting Report

Games Watched: Georgia (2021), Arkansas (2021), Auburn (2021), Cincinatti (2021), Florida (2021), Penn State (2020)

Strengths:

Listed at 6-foot-1 179 pounds, Williams is a lean athlete with adequate length throughout his frame. He is an explosive runner with game changing ability from anywhere on the field both before and after the catch. He has the ability to elude and evade defenders in space with elite speed and acceleration to outrun angles. He is a fluid and flexible athlete. Regardless of what tape you watch Williams consistently eats cushion, climbs and stacks defensive backs. At Alabama he was used a lot in stacked alignments and was very effective doing so. He easily accelerates and when he clicks into his next gear it almost seems as if the players around him are moving in slow motion.

He does a very good job pacing his speed when necessary and can effectively throttle down and get in and out of his breaks. He is a good route runner and really shows nuance when running double moves. Williams is explosive off his plant foot both as route runner and as a tool to make defenders miss in space. He tracks the ball naturally. He has faith in his hands allowing him to run through the ball without having to gather his feet. Experience playing special teams, both as a return man as a gunner.

Weaknesses:

Williams is slight of frame, listed at only 179 pounds. He has some room to improve versus press coverage. One of the ways to slow William’s momentum is to get hands on him, reroute him and deny him the chance to kick into another gear. On occasion he can get rerouted if the corner is able to get his hands inside his frame. He must continue to develop his body which will help improve his play strength through press and at the stem of his routes.

Overview:

When you look across the landscape of the NFL the best players tend to separate themselves from others with their “superhero power”. Jameson superhero skill is his speed. Thats what makes him different from the other receivers in this class. Thats what ultimately will give him the opportunity to be an impactful player from day one despite the areas he may need to improve on.

Coach Saban understood the importance of Williams to his team stating, “He’s got great speed and that’s one of the things that we loved about him in getting him here,” Saban said. “He complimented our other guys because he gave us a great vertical threat, someone that can stretch the field. He’s got experience, he’s dangerous. He’s been a real plus for our team and our receiving corps.”

Grade: 1st round, Immediate Impact Starter

Pro Comp: Calvin Ridley

How He Fits with The Cowboys

The wide receiver position has been a major talking point so far this off season for the Cowboys. It started with Amari Cooper’s, Cedrick Wilson leaving for South Beach, and the return of Michael Gallup despite his ACL surgery in February.

Even with the loss of Cooper and Wilson the Cowboys still have talent at the position, Ceedee Lamb will be the No. 1 receiver while Gallup will return as the No. 2. After that though there is uncertainty.

Semi Fohoko, TJ Vasher, Brandon Smith have little to no game experience and while they clearly like Noah Brown it’s not because they envision him being the third receiver on the field when they line up in 11 personnel. Sure the Cowboys added James Washington with hopes what they saw in the 2018 draft process still remains, but all signs are pointing to the Cowboys spending a premium pick on the position.

The one area the Cowboys are lacking in is team speed. Williams fixes that instantly.

He would effectively be the counter punch to defenses playing so much press man coverage like they did down the stretch last season. Williams has the type of speed that has to be accounted for, he would stretch the field vertically and horizontally opening up a more efficient short to immediate passing game. He would slot in as the third receiver and can play in the slot or on the outside giving the Cowboys three receivers who can interchangeably play all of the receiver spots.

If the Cowboys were to draft Williams there is a chance he wont be ready to start the year because of his ACL tear. On top of that, Gallup may miss the beginning of the year because of his own ACL tear. That isn’t ideal starting the season without two of your three best receivers but once everybody has returned things should get rolling pretty quickly. Despite mock drafts saying otherwise, it is entirely possible Jamison is still sitting on the board at No. 24 and if he is the Cowboys should turn that card in as quickly as possible.

