Alabama WR Jameson Williams ‘feeling awesome’ after ACL surgery

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
  • Jameson Williams
    American football player

Alabama’s Jameson Williams, one of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2022 NFL draft class, is in good spirits following his recent surgery to repair a torn ACL.

“I’m feeling awesome,” Williams says, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport). “Ready to get down this road.”

That road is a lengthy recovery and rehab process in the coming months, as Williams didn’t let the injury, which he suffered in Alabama’s loss to Georgia in the national title game, keep him from declaring early for this year’s draft.

He’ll miss out on the NFL Scouting Combine and other predraft workouts, but Williams could still find himself among the top receivers off the board in this year’s draft, perhaps even in the first round.

2022 NFL mock draft: New 3-round projections at regular season's end

