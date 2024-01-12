Alabama WR Isaiah Bond officially enters NCAA Transfer Portal

In an interesting series of events, Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond has officially entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. 247Sports’ Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz confirmed the news.

Bond spent two seasons in Tuscaloosa. The Georgia native hauled in 65 receptions for 888 yards and five touchdowns for the Crimson Tide.

His most memorable moment as an Alabama wide receiver came against Auburn in the 2023 Iron Bowl. He reeled in the go-ahead touchdown to help Alabama prevail in regulation against the Tigers. He played a huge role in helping Alabama reach the College Football Playoff this past season.

The expectation is that Bond will not be returning to Tuscaloosa. Instead, he will likely continue his college career elsewhere. As it stands, the presumed favorite to land Bond is Texas.

