Alabama WR DeVonta Smith wins 2020 Heisman Trophy

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith was announced as the winner of the 2020 Heisman Trophy in a virtual ceremony on Tuesday.

Smith beat out Tide teammate, QB Mac Jones, Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, and Florida QB Kyle Trask.

The order of the top four: Smith by 700 or so votes over Lawrence with Jones third and Trask fourth.

Smith becomes the first wide receiver to win the prestigious award since Michigan’s Desmond Howard in 1991.

Wide receivers who have won the Heisman Trophy:

Johnny Rodgers, Nebraska Cornhuskers (1972)

Tim Brown, Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1987)

Desmond Howard, Michigan Wolverines (1991)

DeVonta Smith, Alabama Crimson Tide (1991)

Surprisingly, Smith becomes only the third Heisman winner from Alabama. Running backs Mark Ingram (2009) and Derrick Henry (2015) were the previous players for the Crimson Tide to win the Heisman.

Smith put up astounding numbers in 2020. In 12 games, he has 105 receptions for 1,641 yards and 20 touchdowns. He added a rushing TD for good measure.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder had 223 catches for 3,750 yards and 43 receiving touchdowns in college.

It broke a three-year stretch that saw quarterbacks who transferred schools win the award. Those were Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Joe Burrow.

