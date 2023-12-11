Alabama WR commit Ryan Williams announces decision to reclassify from 2025 class to 2024 class

The suspense has now ceased. All questions have been answered. Alabama wide receiver commit Ryan Williams has announced that he will be reclassifying to the 2024 recruiting class. Originally, Williams was a member of the 2025 recruiting class.

Now, he will enroll in college a year earlier and be eligible to play for the Crimson Tide next fall.

This news should come as little to no surprise. Williams was in Tuscaloosa over the weekend with his family and friends. Some had speculated that Williams would flip his commitment from Alabama to Auburn. After all, that is where his father, Ryan Williams Sr. played.

Williams has solidified himself as one of the top prospects in the state of Alabama, much less the country for that matter. During his junior season, Williams helped lead the Saraland Spartans to their second consecutive state championship appearance. Williams led the way this season for the Spartans having reeled in 72 receptions for 1,324 yards and 19 touchdowns in 14 games.

The Alabama coaching staff will certainly be pleased to hear the news of Williams’ decision to reclassify. With star wide receiver Jermaine Burton likely entering the 2024 NFL Draft, the opportunity for Williams to see the field as a true freshman will increase drastically. He already possesses the attributes to be successful at the college level. Williams has the size, speed, and playmaking ability to make an immediate impact in Tuscaloosa next season.

BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ WR Ryan Williams tells me he has Reclassified to the 2024 Class The Top 5 player Nationally totaled 5,000+ All Purpose Yards & 80 Total TDs in his 3 year HS Career Was named Mr. Football & Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year in 2022… pic.twitter.com/Hgx9CtwEuG — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 11, 2023

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest Alabama football recruiting news.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire