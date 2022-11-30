Alabama WR Christian Leary to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Alabama wide receiver Christian Leary announced that he was entering the NCAA Transfer Portal on Wednesday. He posted the news to his Twitter.

Leary has spent two seasons with the Tide. The native of Edgewater, Florida shined in both A-Day games. However, he never got an opportunity to truly showcase his potential on the field. During his two-year career at Alabama, he hauled in 3 receptions for 10 yards and one touchdown.

The news of Leary transferring doesn’t come as much of a surprise considering he can transfer once without having to sit out. Several other players have done the same recently with Damieon George, Khyree Jackson, and Trey Sanders announcing their intent to transfer from the program as well.

I want to thank The University of Alabama and the coaching staff for an unforgettable 2 years. Thank you for the opportunity and the knowledge I have gained throughout that time, in saying that I will be entering the transfer portal. — Christian Leary (@ChristianLeary4) November 30, 2022

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Leary’s college career as well as other Alabama football players in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

List

LOOK: Twitter reacts to Alabama's latest CFP ranking

List

SEC power rankings: A lot of shake up following rivalry week

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire