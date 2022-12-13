Alabama WR Aaron Anderson enters NCAA transfer portal

Alabama freshman wide receiver Aaron Anderson entered the transfer portal on Monday, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. Anderson spent just one season with the program.

The Louisiana native joined the Tide as a part of the 2022 recruiting class. After being committed to LSU, he decided to flip his commitment to Alabama. After having a good spring, he was expected to see meaningful playing time this season. However, a knee injury sidelined Anderson for multiple games.

After returning, he was only able to see the field once and it came on Nov. 19 against Austin Peay. Anderson became the 12th Alabama player on scholarship to enter the transfer portal.

