Alabama wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins hired to same role at Texas A&M

According to TexAgs, Alabama wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins has accepted a job as Texas A&M’s wide receivers coach. This comes as somewhat of a surprise considering Wiggins is leaving Tuscaloosa to take over in the same capacity in College Station.

Wiggins will join Mike Elko’s staff at Texas A&M. The two have never coached on the same coaching staff leading up to now.

Wiggins spent the past five seasons in Tuscaloosa as Alabama’s wide receivers coach. The California native helped recruit several key prospects over the years like Jalen Hale, Ryan Williams, and Julian Sayin.

It goes without saying that his vacancy will be one that needs to be filled in a timely manner. The Crimson Tide cannot afford to lose 2024 five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams to another school. Wiggins was Williams’ primary recruiter.

This news comes at an interesting time given all things considered. Alabama just returned to Tuscaloosa today and the news has already broke that Wiggins is departing for College Station. Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see which direction Nick Saban chooses to go with an assistant coach leaving to join another SEC coaching staff.

