Alabama well-represented in Patriots vs. Eagles preseason matchup

Alabama well-represented in Patriots-Eagles preseason game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Alabama football fans had plenty of reasons to tune into Thursday's preseason matchup between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was one of several former Alabama stars to take the field. The No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft posed for a photo with fellow 'Bama standouts Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, Landon Dickerson and Damien Harris during joint practices this week. All five players earned national championships with the Crimson Tide.

Patriots linebackers Anfernee Jennings and Dont'a Hightower, as well as rookie defensive tackle Christian Barmore, were missing from the photo but also starred at Alabama.

Jones and Hurts once spent time together in Alabama's QB room along with Miami Dolphins signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa. Jones is in the midst of a competition with Cam Newton for the Patriots' starting job while Hurts is expected to be the Week 1 starter in Philadelphia.