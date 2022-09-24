Alabama vs. Vanderbilt: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

The 2022 SEC opener has arrived for Nick Saban and the Alabama football team. Tonight the Crimson Tide will host the 3-1 Vanderbilt Commodores inside Bryant-Denny Stadium in the Week 4 matchup.

Alabama fans have been a little skeptical over this year’s team for its lack of consistency early on. Today’s matchup with Vanderbilt will be a good opportunity for the Tide to claim its identity here in the 2022 season.

Bryce Young and the Alabama offense should have plenty of chances to make plays against the Vandy defense that is allowing over 28 points per game.

Defensively for Alabama, it will be an interesting matchup as the Commodores provide a pair of quarterbacks that are more than capable and the Crimson Tide have yet to allow a passing touchdown on the season.

Here is all the gameday information you need to watch the Crimson Tide in Week 4.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: SECN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Alabama vs. Vandy injury report

Cornerback Khyree Jackson injured his ankle last Saturday on Brian Branch’s punt return for a touchdown and has been listed as day-to-day. Freshman wide receiver Aaron Anderson is back practicing and could make his season debut today against the Commodores. Below is a list of players who are expected to be out against Vandy.

JoJo Earle, WR

Tyler Harrell, WR

Earl Little Jr., DB

Isaiah Hastings, DL

Elijah Pritchett, OL

Players to watch

Alabama:

Jermaine Burton, WR

Terrion Arnold, CB

Vanderbilt:

Will Sheppard, WR

De’Rickey Wright, LB

Offensive keys to the game

