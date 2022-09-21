Alabama vs Vanderbilt prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24

Alabama vs Vanderbilt How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 24

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Alabama (3-0), Vanderbilt (3-1)

Alabama vs Vanderbilt Game Preview

Why Vanderbilt Will Win

The Commodores are finding ways to win.

They got down against Northern Illinois, but roared back last week in DeKalb to win 38-28. They pushed past Elon, destroyed Hawaii, and weren’t that awful in the 20-point loss to Wake Forest.

The offensive line is doing a great job of keeping defenses out of the backfield, the passing game has been stunningly efficient, and there’s an outside shot the offense can grind a bit and make Alabama press.

The Tide are obviously amazing, but the defense has only forced one takeaway, there are too many penalties – and not just the 15 against Texas – and the wide receivers still aren’t doing quite enough, even if Traeshon Holden is making some big plays.

Why Alabama Will Win

Bama isn’t Northern Illinois, Elon, or Hawaii.

Yes, the Texas game was a close call, but the defense only allowed 19 points, Utah State and ULM didn’t do anything, and the team appears to still be tuning up.

Basically, it’s great, and it’s still getting better and stronger.

The D leads all SEC teams, it’s fantastic on third downs, and it has been a rock against the run. If Vandy isn’t ripping off big runs, the offense is going to sputter against this defensive front.

On the other side, Vanderbilt is getting moved on too easily, there’s going to be a balance with Bryce Young not needing to force anything, and there’s going to be a clean up of the turnovers after giving it up twice against ULM.

What’s Going To Happen

Vanderbilt is playing well, but it’s biggest problem is that Alabama isn’t.

It’s hard to argue with a 3-0 start and winning by a combined score of 139-26, but the Tide have hardly been razor-sharp. You know how this program rolls – it’s all about working on the little things, and there’s still more to do.

There won’t be any loss of focus here for the home side. The Process won’t allow it.

The offense will keep trying to get the ball down the field with more big plays and more crisp drives, but it’ll be the defense that makes this a blowout.

Alabama vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Line

Alabama 52, Vanderbilt 6

Line: Alabama -40.5, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Alabama vs Vanderbilt Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

College coaches all over America this week are raising awareness and research dollars for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a progressive genetic disorder that takes the lives of young men. Fans can donate to Coach To Cure MD online or by texting the word CURE to 501501 to give $25.

