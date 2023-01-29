Texas HC Steve Sarkisian unveils what offseason film he’s watching

Associated Press

Jared Bynum scored 17 of his 19 points after halftime and hit a key jumper and two free throws late to help No. 23 Providence defeat Villanova 70-65 on Sunday. The game was played at the Wells Fargo Center and ended about an hour before the Philadelphia Eagles hosted the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game across the street at Lincoln Financial Field. There were some Eagles chants and plenty of green jerseys throughout the arena.