Alabama vs. Utah State: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday
The wait is finally, Tide fans! Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide will take the field today for their Week 1 matchup of the 2022 college football season against Utah State.
After the disappointing finish to the 2021 season, Alabama will look to begin its revenge tour on the Aggies come Saturday night inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Alabama is a perfect 15-0 in season openers under coach Saban and is heavily favored to continue that streak here in 2022.
Alabama will be led by its reigning Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young on offense while the dominating Will Anderson will anchor what should be a vaunted Crimson Tide defense.
While the matchup may not necessarily move the needle nationally, it is Alabama’s most important game of the season simply because it’s the next one up!
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Saturday, September 3, 2022
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
TV Channel: SECN
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
Alabama vs. Utah State injury report
Alabama has a handful of players who have lingering injuries from summer or fall camp. None are quite as impactful as starting tight end [autotag]Cameron Latu[/autotag]. Latu had been out with a knee injury for the entirety of fall camp before returning to practice this past Monday. While it’s encouraging to know that Latu is back practicing, it’s very unlikely he has a major role in Week 1.
Players to watch
Alabama:
[autotag]Traeshon Holden[/autotag], WR
[autotag]Jaheim Oatis[/autotag], DL
[autotag]Kobe Prentice[/autotag], WR
[autotag]Kendall Randolph[/autotag], LG
Utah State
Logan Bonner, QB
Brian Cobbs, WR
Calvin Tyler, RB
Hunter Reynolds, DB
