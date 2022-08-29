Alabama vs. Utah State: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

The Alabama Crimson Tide plays the Utah State Aggies on Sep. 3, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The game starts at 7:30 PM EDT and can be seen on SEC Network

Utah State enters the game 1-0 after defeating the UConn Huskies 31-20 in their week zero season opener. For Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide, this will be the start of their 2022 campaign as they have their sights set on a record nineteenth national title.

Betting Lines

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

Point spread: Alabama (-41.5)

Money line: N/A

Over-under: 62.5

Click here to place your bets at Tipico Sportsbook.

Updated Injury Report

Alabama at Utah State injury report:

Numerous Alabama players are nursing lingering injuries. No update regarding Utah State’s injury report following their Week 0 game against UCONN.

Betting Picks and Prediction

Advice and prediction

Alabama (-41.5) is the way to go here. The Crimson Tide returns the most stacked roster in CFB, including the Heisman Trophy winner, Bryce Young, and potential No. 1 overall pick, Will Anderson. Utah State entered week zero as huge 31-point favorites over UConn and survived by 11 points leading me to believe the Tide should have their way.

Prediction: 63-10

Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

[mm-video type=video id=01gbdxn8k8kktgfvryk6 playlist_id=01eqbz6mkdd99nyvkm player_id=01eqbvp13nn1gy6hd4 image=https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/video/thumbnail/mmplus/01gbdxn8k8kktgfvryk6/01gbdxn8k8kktgfvryk6-b094fd089726629af55c6a8d5c106c35.jpg]

Story continues

[lawrence-related id=55111]

[lawrence-related id=55112]

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire