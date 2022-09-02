Alabama vs. Utah State: Get To Know The Crimson Tide

Can the Aggies score a few touchdowns?

There is one (sort of) weakness for ‘Bama

Utah State is entering its second game of the season and this one is a huge matchup as they go on the road to face Alabama in a game that will be a huge test and daunting.

The Crimson Tide are a huge favorite over the defending Mountain West champion, so it will be an extremely difficult game for the Aggies.

To dive a bit deeper into this game and know Alabama better, we chatted with A.J. Spurr of Roll Tide Wire.

1. Are there any lingering questions after fall camp heading into Week 1?

1. The offensive line was inconsistent in 2021, and that was with Evan Neal as the anchor of the group. With him gone and a new face to the program in transfer Tyler Steen, ensuring a stable line is key. Reigning Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young and new running back Jahmyr Gibbs will rely heavily on that unit to succeed.

2. Who are the key players to know this week?

2. Players to know are obviously QB Bryce Young and OLB/EDGE Will Anderson. However, if I had to pick two other names that fans may not be as familiar with on both sides of the ball, it would be running back Jahmyr Gibbs and edge rusher Dallas Turner.

3. What are the ways that Utah State could have success against Alabama?

3. Alabama’s defensive front was very inconsistent against run-heavy offenses in 2021, Utah State showed what they are capable of doing on the ground back in Week 0, a similar approach could net the Aggies some serious yardage.

4. Let’s be honest, it would take a massive undertaking for Utah State to win, so what are the goals that Alabama wants to achieve in

this game?

4. The goals for Alabama in this game is to find cohesiveness all over the field. As I mentioned earlier, the offensive line is an area of concern. There’s only so much that can be done on the practice field, nothing beats in-game experience. The same can be said for other positional groups, as well. Alabama’s offensive skill position players are basically a completely new unit from last season. The secondary features a new face in Eli Ricks (LSU transfer) and other players who have worked their way into a starting role for 2022.

5. How do you see this game playing out?

5. Though Utah State looked promising in 2021, the Aggies won’t be able to keep up with Alabama’s pace. Nothing against Utah State, but there are maybe two or three teams in the nation that could put up somewhat of a fight against this Crimson Tide roster.

My score prediction is 62-10, Alabama; but I love to be proven wrong.





