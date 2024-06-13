Alabama vs. UNC is the best matchup of SEC-ACC Challenge

The matchups and dates for the 2024 SEC-ACC men’s basketball challenge have been revealed. The Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the North Carolina Tar Heels on Dec. 4 at Chapel Hill.

Andy Patton of the College Sports Wire recently ranked all of the matchups from the least interesting to the most. Tide vs. Tar Heels takes the top spot as the most interesting game with ease.

“A rematch of the Elite Eight, both North Carolina and Alabama bring back their star point guards – RJ Davis and Mark Sears – which adds even more excitement to this matchup. Can Hubert Davis and Carolina exact revenge at home in Chapel Hill? Or will Nate Oats and ‘Bama establish themselves as a true hoops powerhouse with a massive non-con victory?”

Alabama returns most of its top talent from last season, which guided the team to a Final Four appearance in March Madness, the first in program history.

North Carolina has been able to put up some quality fights against the Crimson Tide, but it is Nate Oats and Alabama that has been able to get the best of the Tar Heels recently. This regular-season matchup will serve as a must-see test for both programs that would hopefully have been able to find their identity and groove in the early parts of the season.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama basketball news as the 2024 offseason progresses.

