Alabama vs. Texas: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

Alabama plays host to the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, Sept. 9, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

One of the marquee matchups of the entire 2023 college football season will get underway on Saturday night from inside Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Steve Sarkisian will lead the Texas Longhorns against his former boss, Nick Saban, and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Texas’ Quinn Ewers looks to etch his name in the Longhorns’ history books while Alabama’s Jalen Milroe looks to silence his critics with an early season statement.

Below is a complete breakdown of everything you need to know to catch all of the action between the two powerhouse programs!

Here's when you should tune in to see the game

Date: Sept. 9, 2023

Time: 6 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Texas at Alabama injury report

Alabama

WR Emmanuel Henderson-OUT

DB Jaylen Key-QUESTIONABLE

DB Malachi Moore-PROBABLE

Texas

N/A

Texas Players to Watch

QB Quinn Ewers

WR Xavier Worthy

DL T’Vondre Sweat

LB Jaylen Ford

Alabama Players to Watch

QB Jalen Milroe

WR Isaiah Bond

LB Deontae Lawson

DB Caleb Downs

