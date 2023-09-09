Alabama vs. Texas: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday
Alabama plays host to the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, Sept. 9, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
One of the marquee matchups of the entire 2023 college football season will get underway on Saturday night from inside Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Steve Sarkisian will lead the Texas Longhorns against his former boss, Nick Saban, and the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Texas’ Quinn Ewers looks to etch his name in the Longhorns’ history books while Alabama’s Jalen Milroe looks to silence his critics with an early season statement.
Below is a complete breakdown of everything you need to know to catch all of the action between the two powerhouse programs!
Here's when you should tune in to see the game
Date: Sept. 9, 2023
Time: 6 p.m. CT
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
Texas at Alabama injury report
Alabama
WR Emmanuel Henderson-OUT
DB Jaylen Key-QUESTIONABLE
DB Malachi Moore-PROBABLE
Texas
N/A
Texas Players to Watch
QB Quinn Ewers
WR Xavier Worthy
LB Jaylen Ford
Alabama Players to Watch
QB Jalen Milroe
WR Isaiah Bond
LB Deontae Lawson
DB Caleb Downs
