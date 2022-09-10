Alabama vs. Texas: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

The epic non-conference matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas Longhorns has finally arrived. The two teams will take the field in just a few hours for a battle of future SEC rivals.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban will once again be coaching against one of his former assistants. Up until last season when he suffered two defeats from his former coordinators, the seven-time national championship-winning head coach was undefeated in such cases.

Alabama is a heavy road favorite over Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns, and Bryce Young and the Tide offense should be able to navigate their way into some scores against the average Texas defense. Defensively for Alabama, it will be a test. Coach Sarkisian is a phenomenal offensive mind and the Longhorns have plenty of offensive weapons.

The stage is set for the matchup of two historic programs in Austin and we are sure to find out a lot more about this 2022 Alabama football team after today!

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Saturday, September 10, 2022

Time: 11:00 a.m. CT

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Alabama vs. Texas injury report

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest injury news to share is that star Alabama tight end [autotag]Cameron Latu[/autotag] will return to the lineup on Saturday against the Longhorns after missing Week 1.

Players to watch

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama

[autotag]Kobe Prentice[/autotag], WR

[autotag]Jahmyr Gibbs[/autotag], RB

[autotag]Jaylen Moody[/autotag], LB

[autotag]Brian Branch[/autotag], STAR

Texas

Bijan Robinson, RB

Quinn Ewers, QB

Xavier Worthy, WR

DeMarvion Overshown, LB

Offensive and Defensive keys to the game

Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images

Alabama vs. Texas related content

[lawrence-related id=55840]

[lawrence-related id=55888]

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire