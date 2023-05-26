Alabama vs. Texas named one of the best non-conference matchups of 2023

Alabama and Texas are two of the biggest brands in collegiate athletics and the 2022 meeting, which took place in Austin, did not disappoint. The game went down to the final second and the Crimson Tide walked away victorious, but only by a single point. Now, the two meet again. This time, it’ll be in Tuscaloosa.

The Week 2 matchup against the Longhorns is likely going to be the Crimson Tide’s toughest game of the season. Teams like Tennessee and LSU will surely put up a fight against Alabama, but Steve Sarkisian is hunting for a win over Saban.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

As the season rapidly approaches, CBS Sports decided to list some of the best out-of-conference games in 2023. Alabama-Texas makes the cut.

Patrick Conn of College Sports Wire had this to say about the game,

“Two historically great programs will ‘lock horns’ in Tuscaloosa, after a thrilling finish to their matchup in 2022. The Alabama Crimson Tide are coming off a Sugar Bowl win but lose three key contributors from last year. The quarterback situation is still up in the air but they have talent to carry the load on both sides of the ball. Will head coach Nick Saban take down his former protégé once again?”

The game will certainly be interesting. With it being so early in the season, it’s likely that Alabama will still be trying to figure out the quarterback situation.

Advertisement

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the 2023 regular season approaches.

More Football!

Alabama football countdown to kickoff: 99 days

More Football!

Alabama vs. Texas named one of the best non-conference matchups of 2023

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire