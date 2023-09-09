Alabama vs. Texas: Mega-Budget Programs Meet in SEC Dress Rehearsal

Saturday’s Alabama versus Texas game is a matchup between the highest-spending athletic departments in their respective conferences. Come next season, they’ll be intra-conference rivals.

A look at the largest college athletics budgets in the country shows why Texas and Oklahoma will bolt from the Big 12 for the SEC in 2024. Eight of the 14 public schools that spent the most on athletics in 2021-22 were in the SEC, while the Big 12 claimed just those two out of the entire top 30. UT and OU are big fish and chose to be in a bigger pond.

The Longhorns spent $225 million on their sports teams two school years ago, good for second in the nation, while the Crimson Tide ranked third at $196 million, according to Sportico’s Intercollegiate Finances Database. In terms of generated revenue, the schools were second and fourth, respectively.

Shift the conversation to football, however, and it’s all Alabama. The Crimson Tide’s 2021-22 football expenses exceeded Texas’s by more than 50%—the former spent $78.5 million to the latter’s $51.6 million. That financial investment has correlated with on-field success, as Alabama has made seven playoff appearances and won three national championships in the College Football Playoff era, while Texas has yet to reach the semifinals.

The only key category in which Texas spent more on football than Alabama is recruiting, which cost the Longhorns $2.4 million in 2021-22 to the Crimson Tide's $2.3 million. That metric, however, is misleading since it excludes Alabama’s biggest recruiting tool: head coach Nick Saban. The decorated leader was paid $10.5 million by the athletic department, according to the school’s financial documents—significantly higher than the $6 million of compensation for Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian.

All that spending seems to be having effects on the field. No. 3 Alabama is favored over No. 11 Texas by seven points on DraftKings. Next season, when the Longhorns switch conferences, they may have to change how they distribute their enormous budget in order to keep up on the gridiron.

