Alabama vs. Texas A&M: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday Oct 8
Today is the day, folks. Like most college football fans, this has been a Saturday that I have been waiting on for some time. Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide await Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies for a showdown between SEC West rivals.
Even though the matchup has lost some of its razzle and dazzle due to injuries to both starting quarterbacks, the game still has meaning for both squads.
Texas A&M has also not performed up to their expectations this season or this could have been a matchup of two top-ten teams in early October.
The Aggies now have an opportunity to play the part of a spoiler for the second year in a row, while the Tide looks to exact revenge on last season’s 41-38 defeat.
Here is everything you need to know heading into the matchup:
Here's when you should tune in to see the game
Date: October 8th
Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
TV Channel: CBS
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
Alabama vs. Texas A&M injury report
Alabama:
Bryce Young, QB, shoulder, game-time decision (not likely to play)
Justin Eboigbe, DL, neck, out indefinitely
Demouy Kennedy, LB, knee, out for season
Brian Branch, DB, undisclosed injury, expected to play
Texas A&M:
Max Johnson, QB, hand, out for the season
Andre White, LB, out
Tunmise Adeleye, DL, out
Jaylon Jones, DB, questionable
Tyreek Chappel, DB, questionable
Trey Zuhn, LT, questionable
Players to watch
Alabama:
Jalen Milroe, QB
Jahmyr Gibbs, RB
Isaiah Bond, WR
Dallas Turner, OLB
DeMarcco Hellams, DB
Texas A&M:
Haynes King, QB
Conner Weigman, QB
Devon Achane, RB
Moose Muhammad II, WR
Antonio Johnson, DB
Shemar Turner, DL
Offensive keys to the game
