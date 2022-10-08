Alabama vs. Texas A&M: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday Oct 8

Today is the day, folks. Like most college football fans, this has been a Saturday that I have been waiting on for some time. Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide await Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies for a showdown between SEC West rivals.

Even though the matchup has lost some of its razzle and dazzle due to injuries to both starting quarterbacks, the game still has meaning for both squads.

Texas A&M has also not performed up to their expectations this season or this could have been a matchup of two top-ten teams in early October.

The Aggies now have an opportunity to play the part of a spoiler for the second year in a row, while the Tide looks to exact revenge on last season’s 41-38 defeat.

Here is everything you need to know heading into the matchup:

Here's when you should tune in to see the game

Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Date: October 8th

Time: 7:00 p.m. CT

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Alabama vs. Texas A&M injury report

Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Alabama:

Bryce Young, QB, shoulder, game-time decision (not likely to play)

Justin Eboigbe, DL, neck, out indefinitely

Demouy Kennedy, LB, knee, out for season

Brian Branch, DB, undisclosed injury, expected to play

Texas A&M:

Max Johnson, QB, hand, out for the season

Andre White, LB, out

Tunmise Adeleye, DL, out

Jaylon Jones, DB, questionable

Tyreek Chappel, DB, questionable

Trey Zuhn, LT, questionable

Players to watch

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama:

Jalen Milroe, QB

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB

Isaiah Bond, WR

Dallas Turner, OLB

DeMarcco Hellams, DB

Texas A&M:

Haynes King, QB

Conner Weigman, QB

Devon Achane, RB

Moose Muhammad II, WR

Antonio Johnson, DB

Shemar Turner, DL

Offensive keys to the game

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive Keys to the Game

Alabama vs. Texas A&M related content

Roll Tide Wire staff predictions for Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Score predictions and picks: Alabama vs Texas A&M Week 6 showdown

Areas of concern ahead of Alabama’s Week 6 matchup against Texas A&M

Story continues

5 Texas A&M players Alabama fans must know ahead of Week 6 matchup

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire