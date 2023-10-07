Alabama vs. Texas A&M: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday
Nick Saban is set to lead the Alabama Crimson Tide into College Station on Saturday afternoon looking to take command of the SEC West with a victory over Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies.
The outcome of the highly-anticipated matchup between the conference foes will likely go a long way in determining who will make the trip to Atlanta for the 2023 SEC Championship.
At this point in the season, Alabam and Texas A&M mirror one another. Both Alabama and Texas A&M took a loss in Week 2 but seem to have found their footing as of late and are playing their best ball of the season.
Both the Tide and Aggies feature defenses that are among the elite in college football but also have offenses that are struggling to maintain consistency. The parallels are endless and it is building up to be an epic showdown at Kyle Field.
Here is how you can catch all of the action between the Tide and the Aggies!
Here's when you should tune in to see the game
Date: Oct. 7, 2023
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
TV Channel: CBS
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
Alabama at Texas A&M injury report
Alabama:
LB Deontae Lawson is probable with an ankle injury
WR Emmanuel Henderson is out indefinitely with a hip injury
Texas A&M:
QB Connor Weigman is out for the season with an ankle injury
DB Jardin Gilbert is out for the season with a shoulder injury
TE Donovan Green is out for the season with a knee injury
Texas A&M players to watch
QB Max Johnson
WR Ainias Smith
DL Shemar Turner
DL McKinnley Jackson
Alabama players to watch
QB Jalen Milroe
C Seth McLaughlin
DL Jaheim Oatis
DB Malachi Moore
Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.