Alabama vs Texas A&M Prediction, Game Preview

1
Pete Fiutak
·5 min read

Alabama vs Texas A&M prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8

Alabama vs Texas A&M How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 8
Game Time: 8:00 ET
Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL
How To Watch: CBS
Record: Alabama (5-0), Texas A&M (3-2)
Alabama vs Texas A&M Game Preview

Why Texas A&M Will Win

Poor Texas A&M.

It can’t seem to get the offense going, the turnovers are a problem, the defense is getting run over too easily, the season is basically over with two losses, the quarterback play isn’t great, Jimbo Fisher wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Jameis Winston, Alabama is about to make a statement after the offseason head coach kitten fight, all recruit no results, next year is the year …

You name the insult from every possible corner of the SEC, and it’s flying. It’ll be a miracle if Texas A&M even decides to waste everyone’s time by showing up and …

Yeah, poor Texas A&M. It’s not like this program knows anything about rising up and taking down Alabama or anything – it won last year in College Station 41-38.

No, the offense isn’t where it needs to be and the defensive front isn’t generating enough of a pass rush, but if there aren’t a slew of big mistakes, this team has a shot.

A&M was -2 in turnover margin against Appalachian State, and the four giveaways and other mistakes in the loss last week to Mississippi State were devastating. It was as error-free as possible against Miami and Arkansas, and that’s what it’s going to take here.

Again, the numbers might not show it, but the defense is holding up. No one has been able to rip through this group so far.

Mississippi State got one massive touchdown pass in the fourth quarter last week to pull away, and it also generated a pick six and took a field goal attempt for a kick six.

With some due respect to Texas, even with all of the problems and issues, Texas A&M is the most talented team Bama has faced so far and it wasn’t exactly smooth sailing against the other two.

It gets lost in the narrative, but Arkansas was right there last week before the Bama running game took things up a few notches.

Give the team credit for cranking up a fantastic fourth quarter with Bryce Young out with a shoulder injury, but that got scary, the Texas game was downright frightening, and there was that other great win over … uhhhhh … Vanderbilt? Utah State? ULM?

But …

Why Alabama Will Win

Yeah, can that Alabama show up this week?

The Tide were brilliant at Arkansas to start, then Young hurt his shoulder, and then Arkansas fought back, and then Jalen Milroe, Jahmyr Gibbs, and the Alabama coaching staff apparently decided enough was enough.

The Tide offensive line put on a clinic over the final 15 minutes, Milroe and Gibbs were phenomenal on big runs, and just like that, the team looked and played like the national championship team we know is in there somewhere.

The key here is to get out to a solid start. Texas A&M might have beaten Arkansas, but it doesn’t have the ability to come back if it gets down and has to start winging it around.

This has to stay within ten points throughout, or it’ll be a shocker if the Aggies can make a run.

It starts with getting that O line in a lather from the start. It wasn’t always great throughout this year, but A&M’s front is getting beaten on enough to matter. Arkansas was able to grind it out, Appalachian State toughed its way to 181 yards, and even Miami averaged close to five yards per carry.

Considering the concerns at quarterback, and with the wide receiver situation still underwhelming, Bama needs to go with what works. Gibbs, more Gibbs, work in the rotation, give Milroe an opportunity to make a few plays in space, and then let the defense eat against an A&M offense that’s the statistical worst in the SEC.

What’s Going To Happen

All the snipping between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher this offseason will quickly and easily be blown off – welcome to life in the SEC.

Young’s shoulder will be a storyline, but it’ll be the play of the Bama lines – this is where the pass rush shows up large – that takes over the game.

A&M will come up with a few nice drives, but when it has to generate a scoring drive in a big moment to make this interesting in the second half, it’s not going to be there.

Alabama vs Texas A&M Prediction, Line

Alabama 38, Texas A&M 16
Line: Alabama -24, o/u: 52
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
Alabama vs Texas A&M Must See Rating (out of 5): 5

