Alabama vs Texas A&M prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 9

Date: Saturday, October 9

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Kyle Field, College Station, TX

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Alabama (5-0), Texas A&M (3-2)

Why Alabama Will Win

The Texas A&M offense stopped working.

Most of the skill parts are terrific, but the quarterback play has been iffy, the offensive line has been a problem, and there’s just no pop with fewer than than 300 yards of total O in each of the last two games – both losses.

To make matters worse, the defense isn’t making up for the issues with a ton of takeaways. The Aggies have failed to force a turnover in the last two games.

Alabama leads the SEC in turnover margin.

After the scare against Florida, the Tide kicked in the rushing game a it more, ripping through Southern Miss before hitting Ole Miss with 50 carries for 210 yards and four scores.

The emergence of veteran RB Brian Robinson was huge last week, Bryce Young is starting to hit more deep shots, and everything is humming right along.

But …

Why Texas A&M Will Win

The Bama offensive line is allowing a few too many tackles for loss, and the running back corps just thinned out.

Robinson has been banged up, top backup Jase McClellan is out for the year with a knee injury, and now the work falls to Roydell Williams and Trey Sanders to help keep the ground game going.

The A&M defense isn’t the problem.

It’s giving up a few too many yards lately, but it kept the Arkansas and Mississippi State games in check. It’s got the ability to get into the backfield, it’s great at holding tough in the red zone, and it should be able hold up against the Bama power.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

Time of possession.

Here’s the problem with the Texas A&M offensive issues. This isn’t a team built to put its foot on the gas. When this works, it’s grinding the game down, it’s making you play its tempo, and the defense is able to get a whole lot of rest and shines late.

34:27 a game. That’s the average time the 2018 Aggies were able to keep the ball – they were 3rd in the nation in time of possession.

The 2019 team finished 11th, keeping control for 33:06 a game. Last year? No. 3, holding it for almost 35 minutes a game.

That’s it. That’s what A&M can do when things are working.

This season?

30:22 a game. That’s not bad, but it had control for fewer than 25 minutes in the loss to Mississippi State. This year’s team just can’t pound away with the ground attack like it needs to, and it certainly won’t find it again against Alabama.

By the way, Alabama is third in the SEC in time of possession, keeping the ball for close to 32 minutes a game.

Alabama vs Texas A&M Prediction, Line

Alabama 31, Texas A&M 13

Line: Alabama -17.5, o/u: 51

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

