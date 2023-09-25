Alabama vs. Texas A&M picked up by CBS for afternoon kick off time

Alabama will travel to Kyle Field to take on Texas A&M in an SEC West showdown that has generated plenty of interest over the last few seasons. The Week 6 meeting will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Texas A&M upset Alabama a few years back and Nick Saban upset Jimbo Fisher just a few months after with some name, image, likeness comments. This matchup is always a fun one to watch for a variety of reasons.

The Crimson Tide will look to defeat the Aggies and continue their run to try and reach the SEC championship to prove to the playoff committee that they deserve to be one of the top-four teams in the nation. Texas A&M will do everything in its power to stop that from happening.

We're coming to Kyle Field – Home of the 12th Man! 🗣️ CBS Sports has selected No. 12 Alabama at Texas A&M for our Oct. 7 SEC on CBS game. Get ready. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/hhDENDL7jU — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) September 25, 2023

