Alabama vs Texas live score, highlights, updates as Crimson Tide host Longhorns in Week 2

Texas' thrilling game against Alabama last season, which ended in a 20-19 victory for the Crimson Tide, was the catalyst for what turned out to be some premature shouts of "Texas is back."

Though neither team had the season it hoped for from that point — with Alabama missing the College Football Playoff and the Longhorns finishing a pedestrian 8-5 — it was the kind of early-season showdown college football has been missing. Now both teams get to run it back, this time in Tuscaloosa.

The game is a preview of sorts as Texas gets ready to make its move into the SEC alongside Big 12 rival Oklahoma. It's a game we'll be seeing a lot more of and, if it's anything like last year, it should give Week 2 college football viewers plenty of eye candy.

With Bryce Young heading to the NFL, Jalen Milroe is next in line for Alabama at QB. Milroe did nothing to jeopardize his role last week, completing 13 of 18 passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns against Middle Tennessee while adding two more on the ground. He faces a stauncher test in the Texas defense, but he has cleared every hurdle thus far.

For Texas, Quinn Ewers continues along his journey as the Longhorns' starter. Ewers suffered an injury that sidelined him for a month last year against Alabama, so he's looking to come out strong against the team that shortened his season last year.

We are following Alabama vs. Texas. Follow below to get live updates and highlights from Tuscaloosa.

Alabama vs. Texas score

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Texas — — — — — Alabama — — — — —

Alabama vs. Texas updates, highlights

All times Central.

4:45 p.m. -- Nick Saban takes the field in Tuscaloosa to smatterings of applause. Alabama defeated Texas 20-19 in Austin last year. This year, the stakes are high for the Tide.

Nick Saban walks the field ahead of Alabama vs. Texas pic.twitter.com/ZJZsV5vrbt — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) September 9, 2023

What channel is Alabama vs. Texas on today?

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

Alabama vs. Texas will be broadcast nationally on ESPN, but some fans hoping to watch the Crimson Tide take on the Longhorns won't be able to. Here's why.

Streaming options include the ESPN app (with a cable login) and Fubo, which carries ESPN and offers a free trial.

What time does Alabama vs. Texas start?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9

Time: 6 p.m. CT

The Longhorns and Crimson Tide will show down in Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Alabama vs. Texas odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Sept. 8

Spread: Alabama (-7)

Over/under: 53.5

Moneyline: Alabama -300 | Texas +240

Alabama 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Middle Tennessee Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. No. 10 Texas Saturday, Sept. 16 at South Florida Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Ole Miss* Saturday, Sept. 30 at Mississippi State* Saturday, Oct. 7 at Texas A&M* Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Arkansas* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. No. 9 Tennessee* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. No. 14 LSU* Saturday, Nov. 11 at Kentucky* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Chattanooga Saturday, Nov. 25 at Auburn* Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game** (Atlanta)

Texas 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Rice Saturday, Sept. 9 at No. 3 Alabama Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Wyoming Saturday, Sept. 23 at Baylor* Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Kansas* Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. No. 17 Oklahoma (Dallas)* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Houston* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. BYU* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Kansas State* Saturday, Nov. 11 at TCU* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Iowa State* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Texas Tech* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big 12 championship game** (Arlington, Texas)

