Alabama vs Tennessee prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15

Alabama vs Tennessee How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 15

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Alabama (6-0), Tennessee (5-0)

Alabama vs Tennessee Game Preview

Why Alabama Will Win

Bryce Young is supposed to be back – at least that’s the realistic hope.

His injured shoulder needed a little time, and while it’s still not right he appears to be on track to give it a go. Whether he’s back to normal or not out there at all, the Tide offense has the running game to pick up the slack.

The offensive line has been phenomenal at just the right time, backup QB Jalen Milroe and flash-back Jahmyr Gibbs have taken over, and it all should work against a Tennessee defensive that hasn’t seen anything like this.

Florida has a different type of running game – Anthony Richardson was too busy firing away for 453 yards to run – and LSU couldn’t seem to get anything going last week. Bama will bring more power, a great rotation of options, and the passing yards will fly no matter who’s under center.

Oh yeah, and Bama plays a little D, too.

Lost in the issues so far this year is a defense that’s still getting to the quarterback, still coming up large when it absolutely has to, and only two teams in college football are better against the run.

However …

Why Tennessee Will Win

Does this look like one of those typical dominant Alabama teams to you?

Don’t blow off just how good Texas A&M really is – there’s a ton of talent on that team – but Bama should’ve rolled, didn’t, and it came within a better final play call of possibly walking out with a loss.

Arkansas had the Tide on the ropes going into the fourth quarter, and Texas came within a field goal of pulling off a shocker.

Three games against good teams, three tough battles, two that came within an eyelash of going the other way.

Tennessee is a good team.

The offense has been in total command with a tremendous balance, great play out of QB Hendon Hooker, enough explosion to challenge the shaky Bama corners – Xavier Worthy of Texas wore the Tide DBs as a hat in the first half of that – and now its time to show off.

What’s Going To Happen

This is the moment the Tennessee program has been waiting so long for.

It has the team, the talent, the upside, and the ability to win a monster game like this because it might be just that good. It has the scheme, the coaching, and the talent to come out firing and …

Welcome to the University of Alabama football program.

Tennessee might have a decent statistical run defense, but that’s mostly because everyone spends so much time throwing. The Crimson Tide will have their fun through the air, but they’re going to pull this off with the running game and a defensive front stepping up when they have to.

The Vols will get up fast. Social media will have Alabama dead, QB Hendon Hooker will be handed the Heisman, and a trip to the College Football Playoff will be a lock, and then Bama will go Bama.

Two quick scoring drives from the Tide running game will set the tone in the second half, the defense will feed off the momentum with a few key stops, and it’ll all slip away for the Vols.

It’ll be fun in the final moments with Hooker getting one last chance to do something amazing, and then the cigars will be lit.

Alabama vs Tennessee Prediction, Line

Alabama 38, Tennessee 30

Line: Alabama -7, o/u: 65

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Alabama vs Tennessee Must See Rating (out of 5): 5

