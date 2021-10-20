Alabama vs Tennessee prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 23

Alabama vs Tennessee How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 23

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Alabama (6-1), Tennessee (4-3)

Alabama vs Tennessee Game Preview

Why Tennessee Will Win

The offense keeps on rolling.

It took a while to get going, and then … kaboom.

The Vols ran for close to 460 yards against Missouri, it was well balanced in the win over South Carolina, and the 467 yards in the wild, crazy, and problematic in the close loss to Ole Miss.

They’ve hit 200 yards rushing and passing in four of the last five games, and they’re going to need to be as versatile – and as fearless – as possible against a Tide defense that figured out the running game after getting cranked by Florida a month ago.

Combine the offensive speed and quickness with a devastating pass rush that should hurry Bryce Young, and the Vols might just have the formula to make this interesting.

Alabama allowed over 300 yards twice this year. Once was in the close call against Florida, and second was in the loss to Texas A&M. Tennessee has yet to come up with fewer than 374.

Why Alabama Will Win

Who’s the Tennessee quarterback?

Hendon Hooker makes this offense fly, but he’s hurt and iffy at best. Joe Milton has all the tools and upside, but he’s not all that accurate and he’s way too inconsistent.

Either way, Tennessee – despite the hurry-up style that tries to gas opposing defenses – is awful at keeping the quarterback from getting popped. Part of that is because Hooker and Milton move, but it’s also because the O line – while fantastic for the running game – simply allows a whole lot of sacks.

Alabama will have no problems getting into a shootout.

Texas A&M posed a strange problem for the Tide with it’s somewhat controlled style – which wasn’t totally on display in the win, but it was able to grind the game out a bit. That’s really, really not Tennessee.

Alabama is perfectly equipped to get into a back-and-forth fight, with Bryce Young playing at a Heisman level, Brian Robinson rising up as one of the better backs in college football, and the offense averaging close to 550 yards over the last four games.

What’s Going To Happen

Bama has won 14 straight going back to 2006, and the 12-10 victory in 2009 was the only close battle. At least this year’s Tennessee team seems like it has more ammunition to bring.

Just how sharply focused is Alabama? It got everything back to normal against Mississippi State, and it was almost flawless early on against Ole Miss to put the game away with a 35-0 start.

Can Tennessee withstand the early punch? No, and it’ll cause a whole slew of problems.

The Vols will score enough to at least make the Tide keep pushing, but the interceptions and turnovers will come – Bama leads the SEC in turnover margin – just as the running game takes over full-time.

Alabama vs Tennessee Prediction, Line

Alabama 41, Tennessee 17

Line: Alabama -25.5, o/u: 67

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

5: Succession

1: Dancing with the Stars: Grease Night

