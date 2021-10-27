Alabama vs. Tennessee was the most-watched game of 2021 season so far

The Alabama Crimson Tide extended the win-streak over the Tennessee Volunteers at home with a final score of 52-24. While Bryant Denny Stadium was packed full of fans with cigars in-pocket, apparently so were the couches of many all across the nation.

Former Alabama quarterback, and current college football commentator for ESPN, Greg McElroy, shared to Twitter the top viewership from this past week’s college football games.

Not only did the Alabama-Tennessee matchup earn the highest view total for the week, but it’s the most all season long with 4.7 million viewers.

Alabama heads into a BYE week this Saturday and will gear up to face off against LSU on Nov. 6.

