Alabama vs. Tennessee live score, updates, highlights from Crimson Tide Week 8 rivalry

For the first time since Nick Saban arrived at No. 8 Alabama in 2007, the Crimson Tide is out for revenge against No. 15 Tennessee following the Vols' 52-49 win in Neylan Stadium last season.

The Tide (6-1, 4-0 in SEC play) enter the Week 8 college football game having eked out a 24-21 win over Arkansas on Saturday. Jalen Milroe went 10 for 21 through the air while throwing for 238 yards and two touchdowns as Alabama staved off a comeback attempt from the Razorbacks in the second half.

MORE: Watch Alabama vs. Tennessee live with Fubo (free trial)

Tennessee (5-1, 2-1) had its own hard-fought win in Week 7, struggling to a 20-13 win vs. Texas A&M at home to keep it in control of its own destiny after a tough loss to Florida early in the year. The Vols are still alive not only in the SEC East, but also, potentially, the College Football Playoff race.

Now, the Vols come to Tuscaloosa to take on the Crimson Tide in what is sure to be another highly contested matchup. Tennessee hasn't beaten Alabama at home since 2003.

Alabama vs. Tennessee score

Teams 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final Alabama — — — — — Tennessee — — — — —

REQUIRED READING: Alabama football coach Nick Saban reveals whether he sparks up victory cigars after UT wins

Alabama vs. Tennessee live updates, highlights

Pregame

1:40 p.m.: Just under an hour before this game kicks off from Tuscaloosa.

What channel is Alabama vs. Tennessee on today?

Alabama vs. Tennessee will air nationally on CBS from Bryant-Denny Stadium. Streaming options for the game include Paramount+ and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Alabama vs. Tennessee start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

The Crimson Tide's game vs. Tennessee is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT.

REQUIRED READING: Nick Saban explains why Alabama football didn't move JC Latham to left tackle

Alabama vs. Tennessee betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Oct. 19.

Spread: Alabama (-8.5)

Over/under : 48.5 points

Moneyline: Alabama (-350) | Tennessee (+260)

Alabama football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Alabama 56, MTSU 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 No. 10 Texas 34, Alabama 24 Saturday, Sept. 16 Alabama 17, South Florida 3 Saturday, Sept. 23 Alabama 24, No. 16 Ole Miss 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 Alabama 40, Mississippi State 17* Saturday, Oct. 7 Alabama 26, Texas A&M 20* Saturday, Oct. 14 Alabama 24, Arkansas 21* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. No. 15 Tennessee* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. No. 19 LSU* Saturday, Nov. 11 at Kentucky* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Chattanooga Saturday, Nov. 25 at Auburn* Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

REQUIRED READING: Alabama football: See how the future of the Crimson Tide fared during the week of Oct. 13

Tennessee football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Tennessee 49, Virginia 13 Saturday, Sept. 9 Tennessee 30, Austin Peay 13 Saturday, Sept. 16 Florida 29, Tennessee 16* Saturday, Sept. 23 Tennessee 45, UTSA 14 Saturday, Sept. 30 Tennessee 41, South Carolina 20 Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 Tennessee 20, Texas A&M 13* Saturday, Oct. 21 at No. 8 Alabama* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Kentucky* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. UConn Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 20 Missouri* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. No. 1 Georgia* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Vanderbilt Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Alabama vs. Tennessee live score, updates, highlights