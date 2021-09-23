Alabama vs. Southern Miss: Game day information, How to Watch, Stream, Listen

No. 1 Alabama is back at home this Saturday to take on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. After narrowly escaping Florida this past weekend, the Tide looks to find its groove against the C-USA opponent.

The mood around this contest for the Tide faithful is a little strange. This game is sandwiched between a game against the aforementioned Florida Gators and a matchup with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.

Alabama has yet to put together a complete game this season, here’s how you can catch all the action this Saturday to see if the Tide can finally do so.

Kickoff, How to Watch/Stream/Listen

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. CT, Saturday, Sept. 25

Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Television: SEC Network, (Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic)

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network/ Tunein app

