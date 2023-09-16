Alabama vs. South Florida: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday
Nick Saban and the Alabama football look to get back in the win column on Saturday as they embark on their first road trip of the 2023 season against the South Florida Bulls down in Tampa.
Both teams enter the matchup with a 1-1 record and while one program is looking to make history, the other is trying to reestablish its dominance.
Question marks are in high volume for Coach Saban and the Tide, and with reports on Friday that the coaching staff has decided to insert Tyler Buchner at quarterback in place of Jalen Milroe, the contest just got a little more interesting.
To make sure you know how to catch all of the action, below is a complete breakdown of how you can watch, plus a lot more!
Here's when you should tune in to see the game
Date: Sept. 16, 2023
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
TV Channel: ABC
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
Alabama at USF injury report
Alabama
WR Emmanuel Henderson-OUT
South Florida
QB Gerry Bohanon-OUT
South Florida players to watch
QB Byrum Brown
DB Logan Berryhill
Alabama players to watch
QB Tyler Buchner
LB Deontae Lawson
