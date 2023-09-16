Alabama vs. South Florida: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

Nick Saban and the Alabama football look to get back in the win column on Saturday as they embark on their first road trip of the 2023 season against the South Florida Bulls down in Tampa.

Both teams enter the matchup with a 1-1 record and while one program is looking to make history, the other is trying to reestablish its dominance.

Question marks are in high volume for Coach Saban and the Tide, and with reports on Friday that the coaching staff has decided to insert Tyler Buchner at quarterback in place of Jalen Milroe, the contest just got a little more interesting.

To make sure you know how to catch all of the action, below is a complete breakdown of how you can watch, plus a lot more!

Here's when you should tune in to see the game

Date: Sept. 16, 2023

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Alabama at USF injury report

Alabama

WR Emmanuel Henderson-OUT

QB Gerry Bohanon-OUT

South Florida players to watch

QB Byrum Brown

DB Logan Berryhill

Alabama players to watch

QB Tyler Buchner

LB Deontae Lawson

