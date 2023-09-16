Alabama vs. South Florida score: Live updates from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa
Alabama football looks to score a victory over South Florida after Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide suffered its first loss of the season the week before.
The matchup at Raymond James Stadium against the Bulls will be a re-match with former Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh; he led the Vols offense a season ago to a 52-49 victory over Alabama at Neyland Stadium. Then Golesh got the USF job and will coach his third game on Saturday.
The Crimson Tide is looking for answers after the double-digit loss to Texas at home. A new quarterback under center is expected to be one of the changes for Alabama in Week 3; Tyler Buchner is expected to be the first quarterback on the field for the game against the Bulls. Jalen Milroe had started the first two games of the season with seven touchdowns (five passing, two rushing) and two interceptions.
REQUIRED READING: 'That's unbelievable': What Alabama football added in transfer quarterback Tyler Buchner
MORE TYLER BUCHNER: With Tommy Rees at Alabama, other schools didn't stand much chance landing Tyler Buchner
WHY SOUTH FLORIDA: Competition's not new for Jalen Milroe. Here's how he won a quarterback battle years ago
Alabama football score vs. South Florida
What time, channel is Alabama game on?
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Channel: ABC
Stream: FUBO (free trial) or ESPN app (with cable)
Alabama football will play South Florida on ABC this week. Bob Wischusen will be on the call with Robert Griffin III as the analyst and Kris Budden on the sideline.
The game can be streamed on FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
Alabama vs. South Florida start time
Date: Saturday, Sept. 16
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
The Crimson Tide and Bulls will face each other at 2:30 p.m. CT on Sept. 16.
Alabama football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Sept. 2
vs. Middle Tennessee - W
Saturday, Sept. 9
vs. No. 10 Texas - L
Saturday, Sept. 16
at South Florida
Saturday, Sept. 23
vs. No. 20 Ole Miss
Saturday, Sept. 30
at Mississippi State
Saturday, Oct. 7
at No. 23 Texas A&M
Saturday, Oct. 14
vs. Arkansas
Saturday, Oct. 21
vs. No. 9 Tennessee
Saturday, Oct. 28
Open
Saturday, Nov. 4
vs. No. 14 LSU
Saturday, Nov. 11
at Kentucky
Saturday, Nov. 18
vs. Chattanooga
Saturday, Nov. 25
at Auburn
South Florida schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Sept. 2
at Western Kentucky - L
Saturday, Sept. 9
vs. Florida A&M - W
Saturday, Sept. 16
vs. No. 10 Alabama
Saturday, Sept. 23
vs. Rice
Saturday, Sept. 30
at Navy
Saturday, Oct. 7
at UAB
Saturday, Oct. 14
vs. FAU
Saturday, Oct. 21
at Connecticut
Saturday, Oct. 28
Open week
Saturday, Nov. 4
at Memphis
Saturday, Nov. 11
vs. Temple
Friday, Nov. 17
at UTSA
Saturday, Nov. 25
vs. Charlotte
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama vs. South Florida score: Live updates from Tampa