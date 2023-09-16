Alabama vs. South Florida score: Live updates from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa

Alabama football looks to score a victory over South Florida after Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide suffered its first loss of the season the week before.

The matchup at Raymond James Stadium against the Bulls will be a re-match with former Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh; he led the Vols offense a season ago to a 52-49 victory over Alabama at Neyland Stadium. Then Golesh got the USF job and will coach his third game on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide is looking for answers after the double-digit loss to Texas at home. A new quarterback under center is expected to be one of the changes for Alabama in Week 3; Tyler Buchner is expected to be the first quarterback on the field for the game against the Bulls. Jalen Milroe had started the first two games of the season with seven touchdowns (five passing, two rushing) and two interceptions.

Alabama football score vs. South Florida

What time, channel is Alabama game on?

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Channel: ABC

Stream: FUBO (free trial) or ESPN app (with cable)

Alabama football will play South Florida on ABC this week. Bob Wischusen will be on the call with Robert Griffin III as the analyst and Kris Budden on the sideline.

The game can be streamed on FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Alabama vs. South Florida start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

The Crimson Tide and Bulls will face each other at 2:30 p.m. CT on Sept. 16.

Alabama football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Middle Tennessee - W Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. No. 10 Texas - L Saturday, Sept. 16 at South Florida Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. No. 20 Ole Miss Saturday, Sept. 30 at Mississippi State Saturday, Oct. 7 at No. 23 Texas A&M Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Arkansas Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. No. 9 Tennessee Saturday, Oct. 28 Open Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. No. 14 LSU Saturday, Nov. 11 at Kentucky Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Chattanooga Saturday, Nov. 25 at Auburn

South Florida schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 at Western Kentucky - L Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Florida A&M - W Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. No. 10 Alabama Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Rice Saturday, Sept. 30 at Navy Saturday, Oct. 7 at UAB Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. FAU Saturday, Oct. 21 at Connecticut Saturday, Oct. 28 Open week Saturday, Nov. 4 at Memphis Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Temple Friday, Nov. 17 at UTSA Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Charlotte

