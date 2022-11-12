Alabama vs. Ole Miss: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday Nov. 12

Nick Saban and the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide will look to put last week’s road loss behind them as they head to Oxford to take on Lane Kiffin and the No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels.

Alabama will have its hands full defensively against an Ole Miss rushing attack that features a dynamic duo of Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans.

Bryce Young and the Alabama offense will look to find some consistency against an Ole Miss defense that has been a bit vulnerable this season.

Can the Crimson Tide get back in the win column in its final road test of the 2022 season? Here is all the gameday information you need to know to catch all of the action.

Date: Nov. 12

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Alabama vs. Ole Miss injury report

Defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe remains the most impactful injury for the Crimson Tide. Ole Miss tight end Michael Trigg is a little banged up but is expected to see some action against the Tide.

Players to watch

Alabama:

Bryce Young

Ja’Corey Brooks

DJ Dale

Henry To’oTo’o

Ole Miss:

Quinshon Judkins

Zach Evans

Tony Brown

Otis Reese

Offensive keys to the game

