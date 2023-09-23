Alabama vs. Ole Miss: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

Nick Saban and the Alabama football team will look to silence the critics in its 2023 SEC opener against Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon from inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The offensive struggles for Alabama have many fans and analysts concerned that Coach Saban and the Tide have lost their edge and the dynasty could soon come crumbling down. Put all that together and Saturday’s matchup is a pivotal moment for the Alabama program. If the issues aren’t resolved now, it may be too late.

So you don’t miss any of the action from Tuscaloosa, here is everything you need to know to watch No. 13 Alabama take on No. 15 Ole Miss.

Here's when you should tune in to see the game

Date: Sept. 23, 2023

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Ole Miss at Alabama injury report

Alabama:

WR-Emmanuel Henderson OUT

Ole Miss:

TE-Caden Prieskorn OUT

Ole Miss players to watch

QB Jaxson Dart

DE Cedric Johnson

Alabama players to watch

QB Jalen Milroe

DB Caleb Downs

